CAMDEN, S.C. — The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office dealt with the aftermath of a crash of a stolen vehicle in downtown Camden early Monday morning.

Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan said that the South Carolina Highway Patrol contacted his department around 6:50 a.m. Oct. 14 about a Dodge Charger stolen from Richland County speeding and driving recklessly on I-20. SCHP initiated a chase on I-20 until the vehicle exited the highway at mile marker 98 and headed toward downtown Camden on Broad Street.

Although the chase was called off, the driver of the stolen vehicle continued to speed and drive recklessly, ultimately crashing into another vehicle at the corner of Broad and Hampton streets. The driver of the stolen vehicle was airlifted to Prisma Health Richland and the passenger was transported by ambulance.

The driver of the second car was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries and later released.

Sheriff Boan contacted Richland County Sheriff's Department for traffic accident reconstruction. The incident is still under investigation.