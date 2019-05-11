FOREST ACRES, S.C. — Richland County Deputies have arrested a suspect after they received a call about a stolen car in the area of Forest Acres.

Law enforcement says the car was stolen near AC Flora High School, prompting the school to enforce a temporary lockdown. Richland School District One officials said the lockdown was brief and out of precaution due to the nature of the situation.

According to deputies, the driver of the car would not stop for law enforcement, sparking a brief pursuit. The car then crashed into a retaining wall in front of the Walgreens on the corner of Forest Drive and Beltline Boulevard.

Witnesses in the area say they saw the suspect jump out of the car and run away after the crash.

Deputies say they went on a brief chase but quickly found the suspect and he was taken into custody.

The Richland County Sheriff Department was working with South Carolina Highway Patrol at the scene.