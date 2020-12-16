Stolen car leads to car chase, law enforcement says

According to the report, deputies then tried to pull the car over, but it took off and deputies began a chase that ended near 277 and Farrow Road.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Local law enforcement agencies are investigating a stolen car chase in Columbia that happened the early hours Wednesday.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, deputies noticed a car being driven without lights near Garners Ferry and Atlas Roads. After a check of the vehicle, it was found that the car had been stolen out of the jurisdiction of the Columbia Police Department.

According to the report, deputies then tried to pull the car over, but it took off and deputies began a chase that ended near 277 and Farrow Road. The driver jumped out of the car and ran away. Deputies were not able to catch him.

No one has been arrested in connection to the incident.

News19 has reached out to CPD concerning how and when the car was stolen.