COLUMBIA, S.C. — Deputies from the Richland County Sheriff's Department engaged in a short high speed chase after spotting a stolen vehicle in Northeast Richland County.

Around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, the driver of the vehicle failed to stop for blue lights and deputies gave chase.

The driver abandoned the stolen car near the Dick Smith Nissan dealership at the corner of Two Notch and N. Brickyard roads and fled on foot.

Richland County Sheriff's Department deployed a canine unit to search for the suspect.

Melvin Jones was arrested on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and booked into Alvin Glenn Detention Center. More charges may be forthcoming. This is an ongoing case.