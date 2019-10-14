COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say a suspect stole a jeep with a child in the backseat Monday morning.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle at a residence on Alexander Pointe Drive in Hopkins.

A little girl was in the back seat of the vehicle when it was taken. The child was later found at a location near the corner of Garners Ferry Road and Old Congress Run around 7:30 a.m. The child has since been reunited with her parent.

Deputies are still looking for the silver 2017 Jeep Cherokee with South Carolina license plate RBM503.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or midlandscrimestoppers.com

