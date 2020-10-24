Stolen tractor and trailer rig recovered after chase in Orangeburg County

The tractor and trailer rig, worth more than $100,000, was found to be hauling a load of concrete worth an estimated $6,000.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A stolen tractor and trailer rig worth more than $100,000 was recovered after a vehicle chase in Orangeburg County on Thursday, according to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“This was a combination of several factors that worked together to get this tractor trailer back,” Ravenell said, “including the pursuit of my deputies.”

Jordan Williams, 22, is charged with two counts of grand larceny, failure to stop for a blue light, breaking into a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana.

Ravenell said Williams was taken into custody after deputies initially received a report around 1:20 p.m. Thursday of a tractor trailer stolen from a residential area off of North Road.

As deputies were responding to the victim’s residence, they received word that the company’s GPS system had placed the $140,000 big rig in the Shillings Bridge Road area.

Deputies were able to catch up with the truck as it traveled west on Shillings Bridge Road. However, the driver sped up, as indicated by heavy smoke coming from the exhaust stacks, according to the report.

At several points, the driver of the tractor trailer reportedly swerved to block deputies as they attempted to get around and in front of the vehicle.

When the tractor trailer traveled on Dragstrip Road near North, officers from that agency threw out stop strips. The truck continued on until blowing a tire a few miles later.

The tractor trailer was found to be hauling a load of concrete worth an estimated $6,000.