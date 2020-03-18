KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects they say attempted to rob a convenience store by ramming a stolen vehicle into the building.

According to reports, at approximately 3:50 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, the Outpost Food Mart, at 824 White Pond Rd in Elgin was rammed with a stolen delivery truck. Deputies say the suspects did not get into the store.

Surveillance cameras appear to show three black male subjects. One of the subjects was arrested near the store upon deputies arriving.

As of 7:30 a.m., Kershaw County Sheriff's Office K9 Teams are still tracking throughout the Haigs Creek area, between Kirkland Pond and I-20.

This is a developing story. We will have more details on this story as they are released.