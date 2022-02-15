6-year-old taken in stolen car located, search continues for vehicle, suspect

Deputies say Devoe is presumed to be armed with a handgun.

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a stolen vehicle after a 6-year-old taken with the vehicle was found unharmed.

Authorities are looking for a 4-door, black 2019 Kia Optima and Georgia tag number CRR 9108. Deputies say the vehicle was taken by Raheem Devoe from Jefferson Davis Highway around 8:13 p.m. on Tuesday.

A 6-year-old boy was in the back seat of the car when it was stolen, according to deputies. The child has since been found unharmed.

31-year-old Rahem Laquan Devoe, who has black hair and brown eyes, stands 5’11” and weighs approximately 270 lbs., according to authorities.

Deputies say Devoe is presumed to be armed with a handgun and is not related to the 6-year-old boy.

If you see the vehicle, Devoe or have any information as to his whereabouts, deputies ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: