WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — According to Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD), a car chase that began in Richland County ended with a crash.

According to a RCSD spokesperson, deputies spotted a stolen vehicle in Richland County around 3:20 p.m. Thursday and attempted to pull the vehicle over. The vehicle then took off and a chase began near Broad River and Bush River Roads.

The chase went into West Columbia where the suspects struck multiple vehicles.

The driver was Sean Riley, 23. Riley is being charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to stop for blue lights, possession of a stolen firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful carry, and assault.

The passenger was Albert Brisbon, 29, was charged with an open container violation and possession of a controlled substance.

The chase ended when the vehicle crashed in Lexington County near Sunset Boulevard and Cougar Drive.

The two suspects took off on foot and lead law enforcement on a brief chase on foot.

Multiple people were transported with injuries, including the two suspects. Details on injuries are not available at this time.

According to RCSD, the suspects will be transported to Alvin S. Detention Center.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.