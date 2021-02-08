High Point police said two men became impatient while waiting to buy beer.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A store clerk was shot multiple times Saturday night at the Apple Tree Grocery in High Point.

Police said two men became impatient while waiting to buy beer at the store on East Green Drive. They said the men didn’t want to wait at the cash register and asked another worker in the beer cooler section to take their money. After the worker, refused police said the men shot the 30-year-old store clerk multiple times in his groin and legs.

Video surveillance captured the argument and shooting. Police said the man wearing a white t-shirt removed a handgun from his waistband and shot the clerk multiple times. Police said the suspects left the area in a white Jeep Cherokee. WFMY News 2 is only showing the video up to the point before the store clerk was shot.

The store clerk was transported to Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center and was listed in stable condition at last check.