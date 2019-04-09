COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police say a woman was shot in the face while at a Columbia McDonald's over the weekend, and they're asking for the public's help to find out who is responsible.

Police say the incident happened Sunday at the McDonald's located at 2911 Two Notch Road.

Investigators say they initially responded to two ShotSpotter alerts and discovered the female with an injury to her cheek. They rendered first aid to the woman before EMS arrived to take her to a local hospital.

Since the crime, the 45-year-old woman has been treated and released from a local hospital.

Columbia Police Department (CPD) investigators are working to identify the suspect (s) who shot a female at a fast-food restaurant over the weekend.

While the investigation continues, police say it does not appear that the victim was the intended target of the shooting.

If you have any information about the shooting, police ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

