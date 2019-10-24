SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A student at Alice Drive Middle School in Sumter was found with a loaded gun, according to the Sumter County Police Department.

Officers responded to the Sumter school after being notified a 13-year-old was found with a loaded handgun in his backpack. A school administrator found the weapon after another student alerted a teacher.

The 13-year-old admitted to bringing the firearm to school. It is not yet known how the student got the firearm.

Based on their initial investigation, police say there was no planned threat to students or staff. According to law enforcement, because of another student alerting a teacher, unintentional harm was averted.

The student is being charged with carrying a weapon on school property, possession of a weapon by a person under the age of 18, and violation of South Carolina gun law.

He is being held at a state Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) facility in Columbia.