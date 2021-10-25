x
Crime

Student charged with bringing loaded handgun to Midlands school, says sheriff

A school administrator found the gun in the 14-year-old's backpack.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A freshman at Richland Northeast High School is facing charges after bringing a gun to school.

Just after 3:00 p.m. today, Monday  Oct. 25, a school administrator notified school resource officers that she found what she believed to be a gun in the bag of a 14-year-old male student.

Upon inspection of the bag, deputies located a loaded handgun.

The student is charged with having a weapon on school grounds, possession of a pistol under 18, and unlawful carry.

No students were threatened or presented with the gun.

The student was booked into the juvenile wing of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

