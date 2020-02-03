RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County deputies say a 15-year-old student brought a gun to school Monday.

Officers say around 12 p.m., another student saw the 15-year-old pull the handgun out of his backpack during lunchtime. The witness told school administrators, who in turn told the school resource officer.

Deputies say immediately located the student and conducted a search of him and his backpack where they found the weapon.

The 15-year-old was charged with carrying a weapon on school property and transported to the juvenile wing of Richland County jail.