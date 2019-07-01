A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools student was shot Monday afternoon after being dropped off at the bus stop, the district said.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. at Timberbrook Drive and Tuckaseegee Road.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said officers found a male with a gunshot wound. Medic said the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No one was arrested at the time of the shooting.

"I had my music in," said witness Robert Myles Turner.

But his music didn't drown out the gunfire.

"Boom, boom. Six shots," said Tucker.

Tucker was close by and immediately took off. In the meantime, police rushed to the scene.

"They said he's been shot in the stomach," said a CMPD dispatcher.

Mecklenburg EMS was tasked with treating a teenager. Witnesses said the victim is just 16-years-old.

"One of my aunties was like, 'Oh my God! Oh my God! LeQuail! LeQuail!'" said Tucker.

Police said the high schooler was getting off the bus when he was gunned down. While police piece together what happened, families are fearful and a neighborhood is now shaken up.

"Keep my son in the house all the time," said Will Caldwell.

In a statement, CMS officials said, "This incident is under investigation by law enforcement. The district will respond to help ensure student and staff safety as further facts emerge from the investigation."

CMPD confirmed that the suspect and the victim rode the bus together, and the student was shot after they both left the bus.

The victim is not cooperating with officials, CMPD says.

When CMPD responded to the shooting, the victim had already managed to go home and tell his family he had been shot. Later, he was transported for medical attention.