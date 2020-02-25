LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County deputies have charged a former student with making threats against Gilbert High School.

The 17-year-old is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and one count of threatening a school. The teen's name is not being released because he is under the age of 18.

“This case started with a burglary-in-progress call Monday afternoon,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “A woman called 911 to report she had seen a person walk out of the back door her home on Hayride Road and drive away in a truck.”

The woman was an employee of Lexington School District One.

A Lexington County deputy stopped the truck and questioned the teen. According to deputies, he told them he went into the home and used her Facebook account.

“He told the deputy he’d done the same thing last week to make a threat against Gilbert High School," Koon said.

The teen was taken to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice. He’s scheduled to appear at a court hearing Wednesday.