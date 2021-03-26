x
14-year-old student brought gun to Richland County middle school, sheriff says

Deputies say a 14-year-old student was arrested for carrying a weapon on school grounds at St. Andrews Middle School on Wednesday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A middle school student has been arrested after bringing a gun to school, according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott.

The principal of St. Andrews Middle School was alerted that a student was possibly in possession of a weapon on school grounds, according to officials. When school administrators located the student, they say he was found with a handgun in his backpack. 

Deputies say the student was arrested without incident. 

