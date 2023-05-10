James Robert Allen, 40, is facing charges of strangulation or suffocation, and abduction, the Charlottesville Police Department said.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — James Robert Allen, from Suffolk, has been taken into custody for the abduction of a University of Virginia student, according to a Charlottesville Police Department news release.

According to police, this happened close around 9:40 p.m. a little over a mile from UVA grounds at the 800 block of Cabel Avenue. They say they responded to a call of a "disorder" and found a UVA student who said a man she did not know put her in a car.

"An unknown male strangled and abducted her," said Charlottesville Police Chief Michael Kochis, during a press conference on Thursday.

Police confirmed the student fought her way out of the suspect’s car as that vehicle hit multiple other vehicles and trees.

Charlottesville Police said the student was treated for her injuries at UVA Medical Center and she is expected to physically be okay.

According to the Charlottesville Police Department, Allen was identified as the suspect as the result of the investigation. Investigators don't think that Allen and the victim knew each other.

Police said they requested state and federal help immediately with resources including air support, K-9s, and other technology.

"We received numerous sightings of this individual which ultimately led us to apprehend him," said Chief Kochis.

Police said Allen was taken into custody on Thursday around 12:10 p.m. in Louisa, Virginia, more than 30 miles away from Charlottesville.

The 40-year-old faces strangulation and abduction charges.

"We bring as many resources to bear as we can when something like this happens to anyone within this community and we needed to get a violent person off the street and that’s what we did," Kochis said.

Neighbors of Allen’s did not want to speak on camera but told 13News Now he doesn’t live in the house with his wife and two children. They said his wife hadn’t seen him since Sunday.

They also say they are a nice, quiet family and have never seen police at their house before.

Chief Kochis said it’s unclear why Allen was in Charlottesville.