SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter Police Department is looking for a man wanted in connection to a bank robbery Friday morning.

The suspect robbed the SAFE on Oswego Highway Friday morning around 9:45 a.m. The Sumter Police Department tweeted out pictures and video of the suspect.

According to the Sumter Police Department, the suspect has been identified as Moses Scott Priester, 54, of Wedgefield.

If you see or know this man or vehicle, the Sumter Police are asking that you immediately at 911 or (803)436-2700.