Sumter brothers wanted for murder in Monday shooting

Malik Dionte Woods and Isaiah Devine McKnight are wanted on murder charges in the case.

SUMTER, S.C. — Police are looking for two brothers they believe are responsible for a murder that happened days earlier in Sumter.

According to a statement released by the Sumter Police Department, officers were called to Miller Arms Apartments around 9 p.m. on Monday where they found a man, 37-year-old Robert Blouin, dead in his apartment from a gunshot wound. Police said they initially found a gun belonging to Blouin near his body, but marked the incident as suspicious as the investigation continued.

That investigation led to warrants being issued on Wednesday for two brothers, 24-year-old Malik Dionte Woods and 19-year-old Isaiah Devine McKnight, both of Miller Road. Both brothers are wanted on murder charges in the case.

Authorities said the brothers were last seen in a blue 2004 Ford Expedition with a license plate reading 5635PH.

Woods is described as 6 feet 3 inches tall and 175 pounds with brown eyes and brown and black dreadlocks. McKnight is 5 feet 11 inches tall and about 150 pounds with black dreadlocks.