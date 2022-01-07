Sumter brothers wanted for murder in Monday shooting

SUMTER, S.C. — Police are looking for two brothers they believe are responsible for a murder that happened days earlier in Sumter.
According to a statement released by the Sumter Police Department, officers were called to Miller Arms Apartments around 9 p.m. on Monday where they found a man, 37-year-old Robert Blouin, dead in his apartment from a gunshot wound. Police said they initially found a gun belonging to Blouin near his body, but marked the incident as suspicious as the investigation continued.
That investigation led to warrants being issued on Wednesday for two brothers, 24-year-old Malik Dionte Woods and 19-year-old Isaiah Devine McKnight, both of Miller Road. Both brothers are wanted on murder charges in the case.
Authorities said the brothers were last seen in a blue 2004 Ford Expedition with a license plate reading 5635PH.
Woods is described as 6 feet 3 inches tall and 175 pounds with brown eyes and brown and black dreadlocks. McKnight is 5 feet 11 inches tall and about 150 pounds with black dreadlocks.
Anyone with information on the case or the location of these brothers is asked to contact Midlands Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.