3 wanted in Sumter for robbing convenience store with long guns, handgun on Sunday morning

SUMTER, S.C. — Police in Sumter are looking for witnesses who may have information about a Sunday morning robbery involving three heavily armed suspects.
The Sumter Police Department said the robbery happened at a convenience store near the corner of Broad Street and Stamey Livestock Road around 3:15 a.m. Police said three masked men, two of whom were armed with long guns and one with a handgun, entered the store and demanded money. Police said the three left with an undetermined amount of cash and other items, driving away in an unknown direction. No one was hurt, police said.
Anyone with information on the case is urged to call Sumter Police at 803-436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.