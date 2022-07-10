Sumter Co. coroner identifies 81-year-old man found dead of gunshot on Friday

As part of the ongoing investigation, the coroner's office said that an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities have released the name of a man found dead of an apparent gunshot wound on Friday.

The Sumter County Coroner's Office said that the victim, 81-year-old Stephen Edward Collins, was found dead in his home located on Edgehill Road in the Oakland community.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office, which is also investigating the death, had no additional details regarding the death, how the incident occurred or whether the department has identified who might be responsible.

"We will have more information available late tomorrow as we need time to determine certain facts," a spokesperson for the department said citing the ongoing death investigation.