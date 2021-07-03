Sumter coroner identifies victim in single car collision

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Coroner Robert Baker has identified the victim of a single vehicle accident that occurred Saturday afternoon.
Derrick Roddell Hopkins, Jr., 28, of Sumter, was the driver of the vehicle involved. The accident happened around 1:30 p.m. March 6 on Highway 53 and Fullard Road.
Next of kin has been notified and an autopsy will be performed Monday, March 8, at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and the Sumter County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate the incident.