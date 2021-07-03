Sumter coroner identifies victim in single car collision

The accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. March 6 on Highway 53 and Fullard Road

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Coroner Robert Baker has identified the victim of a single vehicle accident that occurred Saturday afternoon.

Derrick Roddell Hopkins, Jr., 28, of Sumter, was the driver of the vehicle involved. The accident happened around 1:30 p.m. March 6 on Highway 53 and Fullard Road.