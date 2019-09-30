SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter County Coroner's Office identified Mckenize Stewart, 42, of Dingle Street, Sumter, as the victim of an early morning shooting in Sumter.

The incident happened around 2:47 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30. Mr. Stewart was transported to Prisma Health Toumey with an apparent gunshot wound where he died.

The City of Sumter Police Department and Sumter County Coroner's Office is investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or midlandscrimestoppers.com