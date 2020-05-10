SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — On Monday, agents from the S.C. Department of Revenue (DOR) arrested a Sumter County man on seven counts of tax evasion.
Timothy Wright, 33, failed to file state income tax returns for six years, according to the arrest warrant. He also filed a false withholding statement with his employer, saying he was exempt from state tax.
Wright earned $613,263 during those years he didn't file taxes. In 2019, he failed to report $17,912 in retirement distribution, officials say.
In total, Wright's tax liability is $27,047, according to DOR.
If convicted, Wright could face up to 5 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine plus the cost of prosecution for each count.
Wright is being held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center. His next court date is scheduled for October 30th.
As of now, no bond has been set.
