SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — On Monday, agents from the S.C. Department of Revenue (DOR) arrested a Sumter County man on seven counts of tax evasion.

Timothy Wright, 33, failed to file state income tax returns for six years, according to the arrest warrant. He also filed a false withholding statement with his employer, saying he was exempt from state tax.

Wright earned $613,263 during those years he didn't file taxes. In 2019, he failed to report $17,912 in retirement distribution, officials say.

In total, Wright's tax liability is $27,047, according to DOR.

If convicted, Wright could face up to 5 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine plus the cost of prosecution for each count.

Wright is being held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center. His next court date is scheduled for October 30th.

As of now, no bond has been set.

If you have questions about your taxes, you can contact the DOR at 1-844-898-8542, option 1.