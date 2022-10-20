Sumter County investigators: Millwood Road murder victim was relative of suspect

Both the sheriff's office and coroner's office are investigating the death.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A Sumter County man is charged with murder following a Sunday night incident that left his own relative dead.

Investigators with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened during an argument in the yard of a Millwood Avenue home that the victim and suspect shared.

Warrants state that 25-year-old JohnRay Jacob Borja was in possession of a handgun and shot the victim, 33-year-old Joseph Benavente. According to Coroner Robbie Baker, Benavente died at the scene.

Borja was taken into custody at home and has since been taken to the Sumter County Detention Center on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He was denied bond.