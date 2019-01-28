SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A Sumter County man is charged with the sexual assault of a then 8-year-old back in 2004, according to Sumter County deputies.

Shaun Andrew Campbell, 31, of Wedgefield is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Deputies say the victim and her mother came to the Sheriff's Department on January 2, 2019 to report Campbell, saying he undressed the victim completely and caressed her all over on several occasions in 2004 at a location in the 2700 block of Burnt Gin Road in Sumter County,