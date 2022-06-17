Rembert man jailed, charged with murder in woman's stabbing

Sheriff Anthony Dennis described the situation as a 'tragedy that brings to light the potential horrors of domestic situations.'

REMBERT, S.C. — An overnight stabbing has led to a charge of murder for a Sumter County man.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office arrested Walter Brooks Jr. following a stabbing that happened at his home. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the 7000 block of Richbow Road in Rembert where they found a woman who was already dead from stab wounds.

Following an interview with Brooks and after gathering evidence at the scene, Brooks was taken into custody and brought to the Sumter County Detention Center.

The victim, whose family has been notified, has since been identified as Shantell Reynolds.

Sheriff Anthony Dennis said his office's prayers and support were with the family and that he will "continue with this investigation to ensure justice is levied."

