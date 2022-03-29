Pounds of several drugs and over $40,000 confiscated during search warrant, Sumter police say

Sumter County investigators seized the heap of drugs and money during a search warrant at a residence.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office announced a large drug bust that took place during a search warrant at a residence in the 1300 block of Crowndale Drive in Sumter.

Sumter County investigators confiscated marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, and other illicit drugs along with more than $45,000 on March 11.

Deputies arrested Leroy Donnell Dixon Jr., a 37-year-old who has pending charges of Trafficking in Fentanyl, Trafficking in Cocaine, Trafficking in Marijuana, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Possession of a Firearm During a Violent Crime, according to the sheriff's office.

A breakdown of what was taken by police:

37 pounds of marijuana.

4.2 kilograms of cocaine and fentanyl products.

58 grams of crack cocaine.

758 grams of fentanyl pills.

8 grams of heroin.

10 units of Xanax bars.

A pill press machine, several firearms and $45,000 in cash was also taken from the residence.

Police say that Dixon is currently in custody by a different agency that is outside of Sumter County.