Pounds of several drugs and over $40,000 confiscated during search warrant, Sumter police say

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office announced a large drug bust that took place during a search warrant at a residence in the 1300 block of Crowndale Drive in Sumter.
Sumter County investigators confiscated marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, and other illicit drugs along with more than $45,000 on March 11.
Deputies arrested Leroy Donnell Dixon Jr., a 37-year-old who has pending charges of Trafficking in Fentanyl, Trafficking in Cocaine, Trafficking in Marijuana, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Possession of a Firearm During a Violent Crime, according to the sheriff's office.
A breakdown of what was taken by police:
- 37 pounds of marijuana.
- 4.2 kilograms of cocaine and fentanyl products.
- 58 grams of crack cocaine.
- 758 grams of fentanyl pills.
- 8 grams of heroin.
- 10 units of Xanax bars.
A pill press machine, several firearms and $45,000 in cash was also taken from the residence.
Police say that Dixon is currently in custody by a different agency that is outside of Sumter County.
As of right now, the results of the search warrant and subsequent charges are allegations pending against Dixon. He is presumed innocent until proven guilty by the judicial system.