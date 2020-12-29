Sumter inmate started fire in his jail cell, deputies say

Markel Anthony Atkinson was being held on murder charge when deputies say he started the fire.

SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they deputies say an inmate used a lighter to start a fire in his cell at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

According to the report, Markel Anthony Atkinson, 23, was being housed at the detention center for a murder charge stemming from a case investigated by Sumter Police Department. On Monday, December 28, they say he tried to start the fire.

Two detention officers attempting to restrain Atkinson during the incident were assaulted, officers say.

Detention officers were able to put out the fire prior to Sumter Fire Department’s arrival. Inmates in that housing area were evacuated because of the smoke and later returned to the housing unit without issue.

No injuries were reported.

Atkinson is charged with two counts of contraband, two counts of assault and one count of arson.