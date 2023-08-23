Sumter County Sheriff requests SLED investigation after female detainee found dead

Sheriff Dennis stated: “While the death of Ms. Dinkins is tragic on it’s own, it highlights the need for additional services and resources for our citizens who are dealing with mental health issues. Unfortunately, as Sheriff of Sumter County, I see on a daily basis many individuals who are struggling because of mental health issues. This problem is also evident within local detention centers across the State. The latest figures I have seen indicate that currently over 33% of South Carolina citizens are dealing with some form of a mental health issue. I hope that through this tragedy, conversations will be held and we can be a part of a sea change to see that resources are added and expanded to serve the mentally ill within our community.”