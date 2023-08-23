Sumter County Sheriff requests SLED investigation after female detainee found dead

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis has requested South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to investigate the death of a female detainee at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.
During a routine check at the detention center, 26-year-old Hosanna Dinkins was found unconscious. Staff members began first aid procedures, including CPR, until EMS arrived at the scene and continued efforts to revive Dinkins. Those attempts failed and the Sumter County Coroner was called and confirmed Dinkins' death.
Dinkins was at the detention center on an Order from the Probate Court, awaiting transfer to a Department of Mental Health facility. She had been detained since June 28, 2023.
Dinkins was not charged with any crime and she was not being housed with inmates who had been criminally charged. There were no reported significant health issues in Dinkins' background.
Sheriff Dennis stated: “While the death of Ms. Dinkins is tragic on it’s own, it highlights the need for additional services and resources for our citizens who are dealing with mental health issues. Unfortunately, as Sheriff of Sumter County, I see on a daily basis many individuals who are struggling because of mental health issues. This problem is also evident within local detention centers across the State. The latest figures I have seen indicate that currently over 33% of South Carolina citizens are dealing with some form of a mental health issue. I hope that through this tragedy, conversations will be held and we can be a part of a sea change to see that resources are added and expanded to serve the mentally ill within our community.”