One shot at chicken plant in Sumter, schools no longer on lockdown

Incident stemmed from argument involving three individuals

SUMTER, S.C. — Deputies from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office are currently on the scene at Gold Kist/Pilgrim's Pride off of US-15 in response to a shooting incident.

The incident is no longer active and officers say a person is in custody.

As a precaution, Pocalla Springs Elementary School, Furman Middle School and Lakewood High School were placed under lockdown in response to this isolated incident. That lockdown has been lifted.

Sumter County deputies report one man sustained serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The call about the shooting came in at about 10:45 am Monday. Based on preliminary information, deputies say it appears the incident started as a fight in the parking lot between three people who knew each other.