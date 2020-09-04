SUMTER, S.C. — A man has been arrested on armed robbery charges after reportedly entering a Dollar General store on Camden Highway in Sumter on Wednesday, April 8, and holding the clerk at gunpoint while demanding the clerk open the registers.

Isaac Shaheem Nelson, 22, of Dalzell, was located by a K-9 team after he left the store with the money. He was arrested and transported to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

The Dodge truck Nelson had been seen driving had been reported stolen in Columbia.