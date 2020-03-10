Sumter deputies investigating fatal Thursday night shooting

According to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, investigators are seeking any information regarding the subjects involved.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is looking for information concerning the shooting death of a 24-year-old man on October 1.

According to the report, 24-year-old Devin T. Davis sustained fatal injuries at a home on Nicole Lane around 9 p.m. on October 1. He was transported to an area hospital before law enforcement arrived and was later pronounced dead.

Sumter investigators are looking for any information about the incident, subjects involved, and suspect vehicle. According to the report, investigators believe the car is possibly a dark-colored four-door hatchback sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers can remain anonymous.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted electronically by going to p3tips.com.