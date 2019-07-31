SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Department has arrested a detention officer in connection with contraband.

According to investigators, Marquis Shannon, 25, is being charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of marijuana, contraband, conspiracy, and misconduct in office.

Shannon received a package containing what appeared to be marijuana, heroin, cigarettes and cash from another individual in the parking lot at Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center after midnight on July 31, according to reports.

Shannon, who was hired on May 22, 2017, was arrested and transported to a detention center, the name is not currently being released. He was given a $30,000 bond.

“When we say we will prosecute these crimes to the fullest that includes officers,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said. “Our officers are held to a higher standard than the general public because of their decision to take the oath to uphold the law.”