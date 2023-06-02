x
Crime

Drugs, guns and money lead to three arrests in Sumter

The search at their residence led to the discovery of crack cocaine, prescription pills, marijuana, firearms, and cash.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police have arrested three men in Sumter in a drug investigation that is still underway.

According to the Sumter Police Department, 42-year-old Jermaine Desmond English, 33-year-old Jamal Antonio English, and 32-year-old Kwuamane Deshon Colclough were each arrested after a search uncovered crack cocaine, prescription pills, and marijuana as well as firearms and cash.

As a result, Jermaine and Jamal English were each charged with intent to distribute crack cocaine - first offense, two counts of possession of a controlled substance - first offense, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Colclough was charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine - third offense, two counts of possession of a controlled substance - third offense, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana - third offense.

The drugs that were found at the Carrol Drive home were valued at roughly $3,250, police said.

