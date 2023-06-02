Drugs, guns and money lead to three arrests in Sumter

The search at their residence led to the discovery of crack cocaine, prescription pills, marijuana, firearms, and cash.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police have arrested three men in Sumter in a drug investigation that is still underway.

According to the Sumter Police Department, 42-year-old Jermaine Desmond English, 33-year-old Jamal Antonio English, and 32-year-old Kwuamane Deshon Colclough were each arrested after a search uncovered crack cocaine, prescription pills, and marijuana as well as firearms and cash.

As a result, Jermaine and Jamal English were each charged with intent to distribute crack cocaine - first offense, two counts of possession of a controlled substance - first offense, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Colclough was charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine - third offense, two counts of possession of a controlled substance - third offense, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana - third offense.