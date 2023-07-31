'I don't understand how someone could be so heartless': Sumter family, South Carolina Highway Patrol looking for answers in fatal hit and run

SCHP says the vehicle of interest is a 1992-2002 Chevrolet Silverado that is light in color and could have damage to the front. Anyone with tips is asked to call.

Example video title will go here for this video

SUMTER, S.C. — Struck and killed by a vehicle that then drove off, a Sumter County man's family is hoping answers wiill come in his death. The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating and looking for tips from anyone who might have information about the hit and run.

"It was so all of a sudden. Something I never expected to happen," Amber Rogers explains about the news that her father had passed away.

When Rogers found out her dad, Lee Parker, had been killed in a hit and run accident on July 14, she tells me she couldn’t believe it.

"You hear about it all of the time on the news but you never think it’s going to happen to one of your family members," Rogers tells News 19.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says Parker was riding his moped on Highway 15 near Seddon Drive in Sumter County where he was struck by a vehicle around 9:30 p.m.

Rogers says Parker was on his way to visit a friend.

New information released from SCHP shows a picture from surveillance footage showing the car investigators are looking for and an example of the vehicle.

"It’s definitely hard. Whoever it is, they're initially getting away with it for the time being," Rogers shares. "I don't understand how someone could be so heartless to not stop and call police and at least be like I hit someone."

The vehicle of interest is a 1992-2002 Chevrolet Silverado. Investigators say it is light in color and might have damage to the front end, the windshield and/or the hood area. The truck also had an additional lighting mounted above the rear bumper at the time of the incident.

While Rogers and her family are still looking for answers about Parker’s death, she’s remembering her dad as loving, passionate and an attentive grandfather to her two daughters.

"He always played with them. He would be on the floor with my oldest and he would do anything she told him to do he would do," Rogers laughs. "Even to rolling around on the floor, he would do it."