Argument between women ends in death, Sumter police say

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter County deputies have arrested a woman after they say she was involved in an argument that ended in death.

Officers say the incident began around 8 a.m. Monday at a mobile home park in the city. Officers say 39-year-old Tomekia Moore and the victim got into an argument that turned into a fight.

At some point, the victim wound up grabbing onto a car that Moore was inside. According to police, Moore accelerated and the woman fell off and later died.

Police say Moore kept drive but was stopped a short time later by Sumter County deputies.

An investigation is continuing. The S.C. Highway Patrol’s Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team was asked to assist.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.