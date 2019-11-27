SUMTER, S.C. — A man was arrested in connection with an armed assault where he held the victim against her will.

Phillip Andrea Davis, 32, was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature (ABHAN), kidnapping, and possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon.

According to warrants, Davis entered the victim’s residence on October 15, 2019, pointed a handgun at her and fought her, bruising her. Davis also reportedly prevented the victim from leaving. According to the report, Davis told the victim he would kill her and then take his own life.

Davis faces the charge of unlawful possession of a firearm because he was previously convicted of second-degree burglary, a violent felony.

Davis was transported to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and has since been released. His bond was set at $75,000 for the charges against him — $50,000 for kidnapping, $20,000 for ABHAN and $5,000 for possession of a firearm by a convicted felony.