Deputies: Man shot woman walking with baby in road rage incident in Sumter

Officers believe the suspect got upset with the victim and shot her.

SUMTER, S.C. — A suspect is being accused of shooting a woman who was walking down a Sumter street with her baby in what officers are now calling a road rage incident.

Officer say 53-year-old Steven Galloway is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Sumter County deputies say on July 19 they were called to Rye Street after they got a call of a woman who'd been shot. Investigators say the woman had been pushing her infant child in a stroller when Galloway shot her several times and left the scene.

The child was not hurt.

The woman was able to give officers information about her attacker before she was taken to the hospital and officers used that information to identify Galloway.

Deputies say Galloway and the victim did not know each other. Based on their preliminary investigation, they say Galloway became angry with the woman because he felt she was walking too far in the roadway and confronted her, leading to an argument. Officers say Galloway left but then came back, got out of his car, and struck her. They say he then went back inside the car and got out his gun and fired at her several times.

Officers say they found Galloway at his home later that night. Deputies add that he has a previous felony charge and is not allowed to legally have a gun.

"I am extremely proud of how tough and brave this victim is," said Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis. "She miraculously survived this incident and helped us verify the identity of suspect.