Sumter man pleads guilty to insurance fraud

Authorities say the fraud involved multiple staged accidents, hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of forged or altered medical bills and use of false identities.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The leader of a Sumter County insurance fraud ring plead guilty in state court for his involvement in two staged vehicle accidents.

DeMarkus Marquel Daijhon Lane, 23, of Sumter, pleaded guilty in Sumter on July 15 on two counts of presenting a false claim for payment greater than $10,000.

During an investigation conducted by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Lane was identified as one of four ringleaders in cases involving multiple staged accidents, hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of forged or altered medical bills and use of false identities. Authorities believed Lane would set up the accidents, alter or forge the bills, instruct and assist others in filing fraudulent claims, and receive a cut of the insurance payouts.

The cases were flagged by insurance companies that noticed the locations of the accidents and the names of the parties involved and turned over to SLED for further investigation.

In one case involving a staged two-vehicle accident at Plowden Mill and Boulevard roads in Sumter in December 2016, eight people were arrested for participation and filing fraudulent claims. Six of the defendants reported injuries and filed claims with Lane assisting with filing for three fraudulent claims for the occupants of one of the vehicles. Over $85,000 in claims were made, most of which was paid out by insurance companies in this incident.

The second incident in which Lane plead guilty involved a staged two-car accident at Bagnal and Oswego roads in Sumter. In that case, five people filed fraudulent claims, with Lane providing altered medical bills for two of the claimants. A total of six people were were arrested for their involvement in this incident and over $95,000 was paid out in this claim.