SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter police are investigating after a man was shot and killed outside of his home in Sumter Wednesday afternoon.

Tarrik Mack-Sumpter, 27, was found wounded and later died in the backyard of his home after police responded to a shots fired call in the 1000 block of Lewis Road after 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Two people in a light-colored vehicle were seen fleeing the area toward McCray’s Mill Road at the time of the incident, according to investigators.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday in Charleston.

If you know anything about the incident, police ask you to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

