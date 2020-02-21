SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death a of 27-year-old found shot to death inside his home.

Maurice Dontae James, 27, was found deceased with multiple gunshot wounds inside his residence in Sumter County on Feb. 20.

James’ next of kin have been notified and an autopsy has been scheduled for 11 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, SC, according to Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker.

James’ death is being investigated as a homicide.

No other information is available for release at this time.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (803) 436-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tips can also be submitted anonymously and electronically by going to p3tips.com.