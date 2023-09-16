Sumter man wanted in connection with Saturday morning shooting

Police say the victim was assaulted by a group who appeared in his front yard and then shot.

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police say a man is recovering after being shot in his yard by a suspect still at large as of Saturday afternoon.

The Sumter Police Department is looking for Quanlik Shameek Moqwell Kennedy of Rast Street, who they believe is responsible for shooting a 31-year-old man outside his Clement Road home.

Police first learned about the shooting around 2:30 a.m. when a man arrived by private vehicle at Prisma Health Tuomey with gunshot wounds. He was later taken to a Columbia hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, police said.

A preliminary investigation suggests the victim was in the front yard on Clement Road when a car pulled up, and five people, including Kennedy, got out. The suspects allegedly charged and attacked the victim before Kennedy opened fire. The suspects then drove away.

Investigators haven't said what led to the shooting but suggested it was an isolated incident.