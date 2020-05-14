COLUMBIA, S.C. — Sumter police are asking for the public's help to find find a man wanted on multiple charges.

Deyonte Singletary, 29, of Sumter, is wanted on multiple charges in connection to a series of incidents on April 28 in the Brand and Royal streets area.

If you see Singletary or have any information as to his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

