South Carolina woman hit, killed by semi-truck police say

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — In an update from the Sumter Police Department, new evidence in the missing persons case of Rebecca Danielle Brown indicated that she was struck by a tractor-trailer truck.

Earlier this week, Sumter Police announced that the case was being investigated as a hit-and-run fatality. New information indicates Brown was struck by a tractor-trailer truck traveling on South Guignard Drive.

According to the update, law enforcement believe that the suspect vehicle is a white freightliner Cascadia day cab model semi-truck, which is a single cab truck with no sleeping compartment. The truck was believed to be pulling a long white, box style trailer. Damage to the truck would be on the front right side headlight area.

Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker said Wednesday that Rebecca Brown, 23, died of blunt force injuries caused when she was struck by a vehicle. This determination was made during autopsy on her was done at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Sumter Police say Brown had been out with friends March 17 when she walked off from the Sumter Stop convenience store. An incident report says an employee of the store saw her jump a fence behind the store.

After she didn't show up for 20 minutes, her friends who were waiting on her reported her missing.