SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter County Sheriff’s Office deputies seized approximately $6,000 worth of illegal drugs, seven firearms, and made eight arrests during a three-day saturation period from November 22 to 24.

The illegal substances seized include marijuana, methamphetamine and cocaine.

Deputies also recovered a vehicle that was reportedly stolen from Columbia.

The eight arrests included multiple charges for drug possession, failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension and weapon violations.

“The amount of drugs and weapons that were taken off the streets is why we will continue these operations in the future,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said.