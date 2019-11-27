SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter County Sheriff’s Office deputies seized approximately $6,000 worth of illegal drugs, seven firearms, and made eight arrests during a three-day saturation period from November 22 to 24.
The illegal substances seized include marijuana, methamphetamine and cocaine.
Deputies also recovered a vehicle that was reportedly stolen from Columbia.
The eight arrests included multiple charges for drug possession, failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension and weapon violations.
“The amount of drugs and weapons that were taken off the streets is why we will continue these operations in the future,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said.
- James McElveen Jr., 22, was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, Possession with intent to distribute marijuana and Violation of SC Gun Law.
- Latifah Oliver, 28 was charged with driving under suspension, second offense.
- William Dickey, 30, was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana
- William Fullwood, 26, was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana
- Elvira Polite, 31, was charged with driving under suspension, fifth offense.
- Denzel Benjamin, 25, was charged with violation of SC Gun Law and possession of marijuana.
- Sheron Kennedy, 25, was charged with failure to stop blue lights and siren; driving under suspension, first offense; fugitive from justice; and possession of marijuana.
- Derius Toney, 23, was charged with failure to stop blue lights and siren, and possession of a stolen vehicle.