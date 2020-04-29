SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter police are investigating a dispute that led to a fight, shots fired and the death of a woman who was struck by a car at the scene.

Police say several people, all acquainted, were involved in the incident that began after 11:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Royal Street, near Brand Street.

Erica Singletary, 30, of Sumter, who was on foot at the time, died at the scene after being struck by a vehicle during the active situation.

Another woman, 34, was found beaten and transported to a Columbia area hospital, where she was treated and later released.

Police say charges are pending as investigators work to determine the chain of events and identify those involved and their level of involvement.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.