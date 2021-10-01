Sumter man dead after Sunday morning shooting

Sumter Police are investigating Jan. 10 incident on Bultman Drive

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police are investigating an incident after a man died after being found fatally wounded in a vehicle Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a call of shots fired around 4 a.m. located a vehicle in the roadway on Bultman Drive (US-521), near Walton Drive. The vehicle had been struck by gunfire and the driver, identified as Kayaun Mytrell Daniels, had been wounded.

Daniels, 21, of Pioneer Court, was transported to Prisma Health Tuomey, where he was pronounced dead.

The Sumter County Coroner’s Office notified the victim's family and has scheduled an autopsy.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

A cash reward may be available for information leading to an arrest.