Sumter Police investigate Carter Road/Summit Drive incident

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police say there is no threat to the public after a large police presence was reported an area off Carter Road, a few blocks south of Broad Street in Sumter, South Carolina.
A call to law enforcement came in around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 7.
As of 11:30 a.m., Sumter Police posted on social media officers remain in the Carter Road/Summit Drive area and the investigation is ongoing.
No injuries have yet been reported. This is an ongoing story and will be updated as information becomes available.