Sumter Police investigate Carter Road/Summit Drive incident

Police responded to a call at a home off Carter Road Tuesday morning

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police say there is no threat to the public after a large police presence was reported an area off Carter Road, a few blocks south of Broad Street in Sumter, South Carolina.

A call to law enforcement came in around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 7.

As of 11:30 a.m., Sumter Police posted on social media officers remain in the Carter Road/Summit Drive area and the investigation is ongoing.