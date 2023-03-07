x
Sumter Police investigate Carter Road/Summit Drive incident

Police responded to a call at a home off Carter Road Tuesday morning
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police say there is no threat to the public after a large police presence was reported an area off Carter Road, a few blocks south of Broad Street in Sumter, South Carolina.

A call to law enforcement came in around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 7.

As of 11:30 a.m., Sumter Police posted on social media officers remain in the Carter Road/Summit Drive area and the investigation is ongoing.

No injuries have yet been reported. This is an ongoing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

